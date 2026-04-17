Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.44.

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Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.73. The company had a trading volume of 295,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,540. The company has a market cap of C$64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$64.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.93, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 5.80. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$49.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.91.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.34 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings sold 46,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.46, for a total value of C$2,945,368.98. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

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Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual’s recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

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