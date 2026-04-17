Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Purchases 1,550 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Riley Millar Frame acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,308.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 138,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,332,539.64. This represents a 1.13% increase in their position.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEY stock traded down C$0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.53. 812,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,952. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.18. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$16.99 and a 52-week high of C$29.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

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Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$355.02 million for the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 38.72% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PEY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.55.

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About Peyto Exploration & Development

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Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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