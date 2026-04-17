Alison Leanne Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) insider Alison Leanne Howard sold 20,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,640,948.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Alison Leanne Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Alison Leanne Howard sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Alison Leanne Howard sold 300 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total value of C$2,619.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Alison Leanne Howard sold 25,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$212,750.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Alison Leanne Howard sold 19,700 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$167,844.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$8.22. 114,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,192. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$10.54. The company has a market cap of C$301.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.23.

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Negative Sentiment: Director Corey Christopher Ruttan executed large sales across April 13 and 16, totaling roughly 250,000 shares (proceeds ≈ C$2.20M), reducing his holding to ~880,808 shares (~C$7.49M). Significant director selling of this size can increase supply pressure and raise investor concern about near-term insider sentiment. MarketBeat Insider Filings

Director Corey Christopher Ruttan executed large sales across April 13 and 16, totaling roughly 250,000 shares (proceeds ≈ C$2.20M), reducing his holding to ~880,808 shares (~C$7.49M). Significant director selling of this size can increase supply pressure and raise investor concern about near-term insider sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider Alison Leanne Howard sold a combined ~75,000 shares across April 15–16 for proceeds ≈ C$641k, trimming her stake to ~252,087 shares (~C$2.15M). Multiple consecutive insider sales at recent prices point to continued liquidity-taking by insiders. MarketBeat Insider Filings

Insider Alison Leanne Howard sold a combined ~75,000 shares across April 15–16 for proceeds ≈ C$641k, trimming her stake to ~252,087 shares (~C$2.15M). Multiple consecutive insider sales at recent prices point to continued liquidity-taking by insiders. Negative Sentiment: Director John David Wright sold roughly 20.9k shares across April 15–16 for proceeds near C$179k, reducing reported holdings to ~782.8k shares. While smaller than Ruttan’s disposals, cumulative director sales add to the negative signal. MarketBeat Insider Filings

Director John David Wright sold roughly 20.9k shares across April 15–16 for proceeds near C$179k, reducing reported holdings to ~782.8k shares. While smaller than Ruttan’s disposals, cumulative director sales add to the negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Insider Adrian Audet sold 200 shares on April 13 at C$9.14 (≈C$1,828), a very small trade that is immaterial by itself but part of the broader pattern of insider selling. MarketBeat Insider Filings

About Alvopetro Energy

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Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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