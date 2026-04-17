Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 46,738 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 46,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.78 per share, with a total value of C$1,017,953.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,953.64. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of TOT traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.63. 95,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,979. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.79 and a 52 week high of C$23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.65.

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Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

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Total Energy Services Company Profile

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Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

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