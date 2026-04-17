Top Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – April 17th

CAVA Group, Albertsons Companies, and Casey’s General Stores are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household items — including supermarkets, grocery chains, convenience stores and food wholesalers. Investors view them as defensive, consumer‑staples plays that typically generate steady cash flow and dividends but can be affected by commodity prices, labor and supply‑chain costs and intense competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

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CAVA Group (CAVA)

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Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

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Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

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