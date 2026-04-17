Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today – April 17th

HIVE Digital Technologies, Galaxy Digital, and Bitfarms are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Cryptocurrency stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses, revenues, or balance-sheet assets are closely tied to cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology—examples include crypto miners, exchanges, wallet providers, blockchain developers, or firms holding large crypto reserves. Stock-market investors buy these equities to gain indirect exposure to the crypto sector on regulated exchanges, accepting company-specific risks and an imperfect correlation with the underlying tokens compared with owning cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

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HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

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Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

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