Short Interest in YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY) Declines By 16.0%

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,612 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 47,165 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AIYY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,123. YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

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About YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF

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The YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (AIYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the C3 ai, Inc stock (AI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AIYY was launched on Nov 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

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