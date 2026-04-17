iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $205.85 and last traded at $205.68, with a volume of 53789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.32.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.92 and its 200 day moving average is $198.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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