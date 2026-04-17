Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $12.15. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $11.9850, with a volume of 3,593 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBYD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 11.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.13 and a beta of -3.77.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 357,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 147,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 133,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

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