Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $15.49. Super Hi International shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 1,621 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Super Hi International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Hi International has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Super Hi International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $968.95 million and a PE ratio of 21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Super Hi International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $229.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Super Hi International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Super Hi International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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