First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 51857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $824.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
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