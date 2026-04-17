First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 51857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

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First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PMG Family Office LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. PMG Family Office LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

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The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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