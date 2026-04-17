Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Elevra Lithium Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 54001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELVR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevra Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Elevra Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Elevra Lithium in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Elevra Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $387.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.12 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevra Lithium news, COO Sylvain Collard sold 41,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $239,806.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,582.74. This represents a 49.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevra Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Elevra Lithium by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,279,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevra Lithium by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevra Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevra Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Elevra Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

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