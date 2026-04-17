Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 27004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 2.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.67.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 79,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 877,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,913 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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