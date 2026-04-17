Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.78, with a volume of 18761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.97.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,568,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,768,000 after buying an additional 513,695 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,006,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 821,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 668,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 438,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80,406 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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