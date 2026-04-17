iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.56 and last traded at $82.54, with a volume of 1769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.86.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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