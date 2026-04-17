iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.96 and last traded at $88.96, with a volume of 722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.97.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.01.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 702.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 217.0% in the third quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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