Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 4793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54.

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Institutional Trading of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 670.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

Further Reading

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