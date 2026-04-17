Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $14.28. Randstad shares last traded at $14.2820, with a volume of 885 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Randstad Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.30%.The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

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Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

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