Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $21.40. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 4,009,656 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 6.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 50.05%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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