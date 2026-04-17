Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 19,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,360 call options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 3.3%

XRT stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.29. 6,259,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,938. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.23.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

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