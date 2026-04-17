Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,198 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 24,540 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the third quarter worth $257,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 2,048.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYDR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. 26,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,831. The company has a market cap of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.98. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $47.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

The Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Hydrogen index, a modified market-cap-weighted index that provides global exposure to companies positioned to benefit from hydrogen economy. HYDR was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.