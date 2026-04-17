Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.81 and last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 3173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.95.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Beacon Advisors Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,819,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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