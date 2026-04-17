iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $71.44, with a volume of 2063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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