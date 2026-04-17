VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.26 and last traded at $103.12, with a volume of 132284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.05.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

About VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

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