iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.22 and last traded at $143.12, with a volume of 2175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.27.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -258.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman McAleer LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

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