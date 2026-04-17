MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

MiniMed Group Stock Up 3.0%

MiniMed Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 816,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,985. MiniMed Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Get MiniMed Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on MiniMed Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of MiniMed Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiniMed Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MiniMed Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MiniMed Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

MiniMed Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a scaled global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive suite of solutions for the management of diabetes. Since our founding more than 40 years ago, we have pioneered groundbreaking innovation and served the needs of our customers across the globe in service of our mission to make every day a better day for people with diabetes. Today, we are the only player in the market that commercializes all parts of an integrated diabetes management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiniMed Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiniMed Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.