Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 115413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

About Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

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