iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.21 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 135919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,985,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,743,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 125,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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