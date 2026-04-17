Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.72 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 245905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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