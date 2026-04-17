Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$139.59 and last traded at C$139.26, with a volume of 148390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$132.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Aritzia from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$132.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.92.

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Aritzia Trading Up 5.3%

Aritzia Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$118.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

Further Reading

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