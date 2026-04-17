ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.82 and last traded at $79.53, with a volume of 41498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.12.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 2.9%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the third quarter worth $3,278,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the third quarter worth $2,839,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3,628.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Further Reading

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