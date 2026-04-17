Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $283.78 and last traded at $282.80, with a volume of 35761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.87.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VB. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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