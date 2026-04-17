iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.92 and last traded at $89.62, with a volume of 286021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 2.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,763,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,642,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,336,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,823,000 after purchasing an additional 131,459 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.