Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 708 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.20.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

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Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company’s core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu’s offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

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