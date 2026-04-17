Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) were up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $15.0040. Approximately 51,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 581,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Dream Finders Homes to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

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Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 10.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $998.38. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 254,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 195,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 149,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1,443.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 145,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 118,632 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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