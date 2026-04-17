Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.9310. 1,507,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 19,974,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Compass from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

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Compass Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

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Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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