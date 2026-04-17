Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 3,285 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $12.60.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $870.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $104.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.