Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,920 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 3,669 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WCEO remained flat at $35.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010. Hypatia Women CEO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Get Hypatia Women CEO ETF alerts:

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Hypatia Women CEO ETF (WCEO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hypatia Women CEO index. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed stock portfolio of US companies that are led by a female Chief Executive Officer. WCEO was launched on Jan 9, 2023 and is managed by Hypatia Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypatia Women CEO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypatia Women CEO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.