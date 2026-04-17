Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC) Short Interest Update

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 15 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 927 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.92% of Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.8%

TEC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $6.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (TEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US companies of any size and sector the sub-adviser believes to have growth potential tied to transformative technologies. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. TEC was launched on Apr 16, 2025 and is issued by Harbor.

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