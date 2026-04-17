CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $124.71, but opened at $114.00. CF Industries shares last traded at $111.1640, with a volume of 902,310 shares traded.

CF Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $130 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst confidence in CF’s outlook and implying material upside from recent levels. Barclays Raises PT

Barclays raised its price target to $130 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst confidence in CF’s outlook and implying material upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs bumped its price target to $132, another institutional upgrade that supports investor sentiment and valuation takeaways. Goldman Sachs Increases PT

Goldman Sachs bumped its price target to $132, another institutional upgrade that supports investor sentiment and valuation takeaways. Positive Sentiment: Positive commentary from Seeking Alpha highlights CF’s durable cost advantage from U.S. natural gas, aggressive buybacks (large share count reduction) and a low forward P/E versus peers — factors argued to support sustained margins and shareholder returns. Seeking Alpha Bull Case

Positive commentary from Seeking Alpha highlights CF’s durable cost advantage from U.S. natural gas, aggressive buybacks (large share count reduction) and a low forward P/E versus peers — factors argued to support sustained margins and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Fertilizer prices have risen to near three‑year highs amid geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East, a macro tailwind that tends to boost pricing and revenues for large nitrogen producers like CF. Fertilizer Prices Rise

Fertilizer prices have risen to near three‑year highs amid geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East, a macro tailwind that tends to boost pricing and revenues for large nitrogen producers like CF. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison of CF and Mosaic notes strong sector demand but divergent earnings trends, cost profiles and returns — useful for investors assessing relative risk/return but not a clear directional catalyst for CF alone. Zacks CF vs MOS Analysis

A Zacks comparison of CF and Mosaic notes strong sector demand but divergent earnings trends, cost profiles and returns — useful for investors assessing relative risk/return but not a clear directional catalyst for CF alone. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that CF underperformed peers on a recent trading day despite daily gains, a signal that relative performance risk and sector rotation could pressure the stock even with industry tailwinds. MarketWatch Underperformance Note

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

CF Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,977.72. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,336.56. This represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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