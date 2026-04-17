United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.03, but opened at $102.88. United Airlines shares last traded at $104.8150, with a volume of 3,375,697 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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