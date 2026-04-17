Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,645 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 16,848 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF Price Performance

AFIX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 11,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,141. Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,115,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,130,000.

About Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF

The Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (AFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and USD-denominated fixed income securities with broad credit and maturity. It seeks total return and primarily holds investment grade securities. AFIX was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

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