Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2026

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,536 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 6,503 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Rohm to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rohm

Rohm Price Performance

Rohm stock remained flat at $23.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.10. Rohm has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.

Rohm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rohm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rohm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.