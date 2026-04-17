Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,536 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 6,503 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Rohm to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rohm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rohm

Rohm Price Performance

Rohm stock remained flat at $23.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.10. Rohm has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.

Rohm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rohm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rohm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.