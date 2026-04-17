SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,062,290 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 3,318,449 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

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SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 48.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFTBY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded SoftBank Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen raised SoftBank Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoftBank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Company Profile

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SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

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