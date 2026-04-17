Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s (SEQI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance

SEQI traded down GBX 0.40 on Friday, hitting GBX 81.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,566,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,533. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.17. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 70.79 and a 12-month high of GBX 84.70.

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Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment. Its investment objective is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments.

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