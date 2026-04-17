Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s (SEQI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance
SEQI traded down GBX 0.40 on Friday, hitting GBX 81.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,566,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,533. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.17. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 70.79 and a 12-month high of GBX 84.70.
About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.