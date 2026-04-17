Baker Steel Resources’ (BSRT) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Baker Steel Resources Price Performance

BSRT stock traded up GBX 13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 135. The stock had a trading volume of 146,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,187. The firm has a market cap of £142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.75. Baker Steel Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 47 and a 52-week high of GBX 135.

Get Baker Steel Resources alerts:

Baker Steel Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Steel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Steel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.