Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,720 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 31,129 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.45% of Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 3.9%

NYSEARCA URAA traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,449. Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27.

About Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (URAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed firms focused on uranium and nuclear energy. URAA was launched on Jun 26, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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