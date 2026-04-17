Comparing Dakota Active Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DAK) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dakota Active Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DAK – Get Free Report) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Risk & Volatility

Dakota Active Equity ETF has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Active Equity ETF N/A N/A N/A Bel Fuse 9.11% 14.80% 6.40%

Dividends

This table compares Dakota Active Equity ETF and Bel Fuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dakota Active Equity ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bel Fuse pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dakota Active Equity ETF and Bel Fuse”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Active Equity ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bel Fuse $675.46 million 4.77 $61.54 million $4.91 51.83

Bel Fuse has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Active Equity ETF.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dakota Active Equity ETF and Bel Fuse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Active Equity ETF 0 2 4 0 2.78 Bel Fuse 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dakota Active Equity ETF currently has a consensus target price of $27.19, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Bel Fuse has a consensus target price of $216.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.93%. Given Dakota Active Equity ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dakota Active Equity ETF is more favorable than Bel Fuse.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Dakota Active Equity ETF on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

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