Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,100,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 14,905,096 shares.The stock last traded at $12.3520 and had previously closed at $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Critical Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRML

Critical Metals Trading Up 39.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Critical Metals by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Critical Metals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Critical Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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