Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,793,855 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 6,548,751 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,691,527 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4%

VEA stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,779,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,941.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 73,636,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,073,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,491,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650,637 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 20,757,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,849 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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